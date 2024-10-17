AG sues school for closed-door debate on transgender bathroom use

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican attorney general Tuesday sued a school district for allegedly secretly discussing transgender students' bathroom access, in violation of the state's open-meeting law.

The lawsuit by Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who is campaigning to keep his seat in 2024, claimed a suburban St. Louis school board went into a closed session to talk about a student's request to use a different bathroom.

Debate during the closed portion of Wentzville's June 14 Board of Education meeting veered from legal advice and details on the student request to broader policy discussions, board members Jen Olson and Renee Henke wrote in affidavits provided by Bailey's office.

Olson and Henke claimed members considered whether there should be exceptions for notifying parents when students request bathroom accommodations, such as in cases of parental abuse.

Missouri's Sunshine Law requires school board meetings to be open to the public. There are some exceptions, including for legal matters, but any other debate must be public.

"Parents have the right to know who is in the bathroom with their children," Bailey said in a statement. "Members of the Wentzville School Board knowingly and purposefully denied parents that right when they shrouded the transgender student bathroom usage policy in secrecy, directly violating the Open Meetings Law."

The Wentzville School District in a statement said it has not been served with the lawsuit but takes the issue seriously.

"The Board of Education has adopted policies that demonstrate its commitment to Missouri Sunshine Law compliance and strives to faithfully adhere to those policies and the law," according to the statement.