Thousands of Southeast Missouri residents currently without high-speed internet service could benefit from a recent government ruling clearing the way for broadband infrastructure improvements throughout the region.

The ruling by the Federal Communications Commission came after the Missouri Attorney General’s Office sided with the a pair of internet providers who had applied for Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) grants but were being blocked from doing so by a third provider, which said it was already providing high-speed internet service in Southeast Missouri.

In April, BPS Networks in Bernie, Missouri, challenged approximately 2,200 census blocks in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas, which the FCC had deemed eligible for RDOF grant funding. Those census blocks encompassed approximately 6,000 square miles.

Had it been accepted by the FCC, BPS’s challenge would have prevented SEMO Electric Cooperative in Sikeston, Missouri, and the Pemiscot Dunklin Electric Cooperative in Bragg City, Missouri, from seeking RDOF funding.

It also could have resulted in the loss of tens of millions of dollars in subsidies for broadband development in rural Missouri and Arkansas, according to the Attorney General’s Office.