AG Schmitt drops lawsuits against Mo. schools, St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Attorney General Eric Schmitt has dismissed most of the more than 40 lawsuits he filed against Missouri school districts over mask mandates during the coronavirus pandemic.

Schmitt's office announced Friday it has also dismissed a lawsuit over mask mandates filed against the City of St. Louis.

Schmitt, a Republican running for the U.S. Senate, would refile the lawsuits if school districts reinstate mask mandates, said his spokesman, Chris Nuelle.

Nuelle said the lawsuits were dismissed because of "successful litigation" and because many school districts have dropped their mask mandates.