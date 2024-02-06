Editor's note: this story has been updated to reflect corrected figures.

Agriculture in Cape Girardeau County is facing some challenges now, experts said, but overall, it's business as usual for producers in the county.

Anthony Ohmes, agronomy specialist with the University of Missouri Extension in Cape Girardeau County, and livestock specialist Erin Larimore spoke at Thursday's regular County Commission meeting.

In response to Commissioner Paul Koeper's question about how tariffs are affecting farmers in the county, Larimore said there is a lot of red meat in storage.

"This week, it was selling for 20 cents a pound," she said, which is a low price. Meat processors don't want to buy too much of the meat for slaughter, she said, and that isn't a recipe for success.

Missouri cotton farmer Rick Faulkner holds cotton seed in his hands on his farm near Miner. A lack of rain is interfering with planting but Missouri is maintaining its level of cotton production compared to other states who are cutting back.

But, she said, she expects the market to open back up when the new agreement with Canada and Mexico is fully settled.

Ohmes said on the row crop side, China has traditionally been the big customer of soybeans and corn, and, he said, the "big I states" -- Iowa, Illinois, Indiana -- are seeing record yields this season. Again, that's not a great situation, he said.

"Surplus drives the market down," he said.

On another note, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy asked Ohmes whether he'd received calls about the medical marijuana ballot measure's recent passage, and Ohmes said he had heard from someone interested in the industrial hemp program in Kentucky.

But the medical marijuana side, he hadn't dealt with yet, he said.