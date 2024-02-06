AG Hawley's vote in Boone County raises questions on residency

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Questions are being raised again about whether Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is violating state law by living in rural Boone County rather than in Jefferson City.

The issue, which first arose after Hawley took office in January, resurfaced after The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported Hawley, a Republican in his first term, voted last week in a special election in Boone County. Jefferson City is in Cole County.

Missouri law states "The attorney general shall reside at the seat of government and keep his office in the supreme court building." The Missouri Constitution defines the seat of government as Jefferson City.

Hawley's main residence is in rural Boone County, within 20 miles of Jefferson City. After the issue first was raised, he rented a two-bedroom apartment in Jefferson City and said he would live there as much as necessary to make it a legal residence.

"Attorney General Josh Hawley, our state's top law enforcement official, is either lying to Missourians about where he lives or voting in a county in which he does not legally reside. Either way, it is concerning that Josh Hawley seems to think the law doesn't apply to him," Missouri Democratic Party communications director Meira Bernstein said in a statement Tuesday.