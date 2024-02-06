All sections
NewsDecember 12, 2017

AG Hawley to form program to help military with legal problems

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said he wants to develop the first statewide program to provide free legal help to military service members.

Hawley announced Monday he plans to form a Military Legal Assistance Team. That team will work with attorneys from military bases in Missouri to find private attorneys who will provide pro-bono services to service members with certain legal needs.

The team will launch formally early next year.

Hawley said in a news release the board will determine which legal needs would qualify for the program and create a strategy for recruiting attorneys to provide the help.

State News
