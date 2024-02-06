AG Hawley to form program to help military with legal problems

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said he wants to develop the first statewide program to provide free legal help to military service members.
Hawley announced Monday he plans to form a Military Legal Assistance Team. That team will work with attorneys from military bases in Missouri to find private attorneys who will provide pro-bono services to service members with certain legal needs.
The team will launch formally early next year.
Hawley said in a news release the board will determine which legal needs would qualify for the program and create a strategy for recruiting attorneys to provide the help.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.