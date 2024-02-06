The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau has been dealing with dwindling funds for the past three years.

And with this year’s shortened shopping season approaching, the organization has decided to try something new during this year’s bell-ringing campaign.

The Salvation Army has equipped electronic payment readers to the signs above each of its signature red kettles for the upcoming holiday season, presenting shoppers the option to make donations electronically via Apple Pay or Google Pay with the bump of a smartphone.

A donation decline in 2016 had left the local charity $50,000 below its goal when, in June 2017, Lts. Matthew and Virginia DeGonia were assigned to Cape Girardeau to replace former Salvation Army directors Ronnie and Bridgette Amick.

It was the couple’s first assignment out of training. Over the next two years, the downturn in donations continued, and the new leaders have searched for ways to adapt.

Lt. Matt DeGonia demonstrates the Salvation Army's new electronic donation process Wednesday at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

At the end of the 2017 holiday season, the organization was $76,000 short of its holiday campaign goal. An attempt was made to extend the bell-ringing season into January to make ends meet, but ultimately failed because of a lack of volunteers.

In 2018, Christmas campaign funds totaled about $85,000 less than the year before.

A consequently lessened operational budget wrought painful decisions, and Lt. Matthew DeGonia said he had to lose staff in order to save programs at the Salvation Army.