The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau has been dealing with dwindling funds for the past three years.
And with this year’s shortened shopping season approaching, the organization has decided to try something new during this year’s bell-ringing campaign.
The Salvation Army has equipped electronic payment readers to the signs above each of its signature red kettles for the upcoming holiday season, presenting shoppers the option to make donations electronically via Apple Pay or Google Pay with the bump of a smartphone.
A donation decline in 2016 had left the local charity $50,000 below its goal when, in June 2017, Lts. Matthew and Virginia DeGonia were assigned to Cape Girardeau to replace former Salvation Army directors Ronnie and Bridgette Amick.
It was the couple’s first assignment out of training. Over the next two years, the downturn in donations continued, and the new leaders have searched for ways to adapt.
At the end of the 2017 holiday season, the organization was $76,000 short of its holiday campaign goal. An attempt was made to extend the bell-ringing season into January to make ends meet, but ultimately failed because of a lack of volunteers.
In 2018, Christmas campaign funds totaled about $85,000 less than the year before.
A consequently lessened operational budget wrought painful decisions, and Lt. Matthew DeGonia said he had to lose staff in order to save programs at the Salvation Army.
Elmo Choclet stopped in front of the new, electronically-equipped kettle pole after attending an orientation Wednesday afternoon.
As an experienced bell ringer going into his 25th year, Choclet paused to take in the addition to his post. He said he didn’t yet fully understand the technicalities of the new electronic option, but liked the idea of making donations easier.
Bell ringers can be found at 13 local locations this year: Sam’s Club, Walmart Supercenter, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Schnuck’s, Hobby Lobby, Walgreen’s, Food Giant, Save-A-Lot and West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau; Country Mart, Buchheit’s and Walmart Supercenter in Jackson; and Walmart Supercenter in Perryville, Missouri.
Lt. Matthew DeGonia said the bell ringers will have 33 days to meet its 2019 goal of raising $90,000 locally. Contractual obligations will prevent bell ringers from taking their posts until after Thanksgiving.
The kettle campaign is scheduled to begin Friday and continue until Christmas. DeGonia said the need for volunteer bell ringers is high, and anyone interested can visit registertoring.com to sign up.
Funds raised at kettle locations will combine with funds raised by the Salvation Army’s mailing campaign and other fundraisers during the organization’s Tree of Lights campaign, which aims to raise $341,000 total.
Money raised is used for food-pantry costs, after-school programs, emergency housing and operation of the organization’s Cape Girardeau facility. The organization serves Cape Girardeau County, Perry County and some of Scott County.
“Regardless of how you give — be it pocket change, check, cash, electronic donation — all of it will be appreciated and put to good use in bettering our community,” Lt. Matt DeGonia said.
“Some people need clothes, some need shoes, some don’t have enough money to pay the bills,” Choclet said. “All we do in ringing the bell helps those people — it helps feed the hungry. I like to call [the Salvation Army] a help organization.”
