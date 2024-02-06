All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 2, 2021
After security flaw found, Mo. hires data breach group
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Two weeks after a newspaper discovered a security flaw on a state website, Gov. Mike Parson's administration has hired a company that performs data breach and credit monitoring services. The state signed a contract last week with Identity Theft Guard Solutions, also known as ID Experts, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Two weeks after a newspaper discovered a security flaw on a state website, Gov. Mike Parson's administration has hired a company that performs data breach and credit monitoring services.

The state signed a contract last week with Identity Theft Guard Solutions, also known as ID Experts, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The move comes after a Post-Dispatch reporter found a flaw that potentially exposed the Social Security numbers of an estimated 100,000 Missouri teachers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The contract does not specify whether ID Experts will focus on that flaw but it does say it would cost state taxpayers about $4.5 million to notify the teachers of the potential breach and provide them with credit monitoring services.

After the problem was first reported, Parson accused the Post-Dispatch of hacking into the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's website, which he called a crime, and called for a criminal investigation.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Capt. John Hotz said last week the investigation is ongoing.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape G...
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the...
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
NewsOct. 3
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy