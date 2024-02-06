After security flaw found, Mo. hires data breach group

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Two weeks after a newspaper discovered a security flaw on a state website, Gov. Mike Parson's administration has hired a company that performs data breach and credit monitoring services.

The state signed a contract last week with Identity Theft Guard Solutions, also known as ID Experts, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The move comes after a Post-Dispatch reporter found a flaw that potentially exposed the Social Security numbers of an estimated 100,000 Missouri teachers.