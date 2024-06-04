Medical students and residents increasingly come to Dr. Colleen McNicholas with the same concern: will their training in Missouri prepare them to competently care for pregnant patients?

McNicholas, who for years was among the few doctors performing elective abortions in Missouri, said that fear is reflected in a report released in May by the Association of American Medical Colleges. It found Missouri had more than a 25% drop in applicants for OB-GYN medical residencies since 2022, when abortion became illegal in the state.

“What does it mean to be an OB-GYN in a state that is telling you how to practice medicine?” asked McNicholas, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri and Missouri chair of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

All 14 states with abortion bans saw a decrease in OB-GYN residency applications, despite a slight overall increase in physicians applying for OB-GYN residency programs nationally, the study found. Missouri was second only to Arizona for the largest decrease in applicants.

The need for more robust and accessible maternal health care is particularly stark in Missouri, where lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have lamented the state’s woeful maternal and infant mortality rates — among the worst in the country — and lack of maternal health care providers in nearly half of its counties.

McNicholas said legal concerns aside, there are a couple things for doctors to consider when deciding where to do their residency, since historically, most physicians remain in the community where they do their training.

Physicians tend to start families later in life, which means they are inherently at higher risk of having pregnancy complications or needing to use assisted reproductive technology, she said. And OB-GYNs are increasing women, which means they need good maternal care if they choose to have a family.

“The need for more OB-GYNs is going to be at a crisis point here soon,” McNicholas said. “… You cannot even seriously consider how to fix that problem until you address the reality of what a workforce crisis looks like under an abortion ban.”

State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, an Arnold Republican and a board member for Missouri Stands with Women, a group formed to fight a campaign to legalize abortion in Missouri, doesn’t think the study’s conclusions are valid.

She instead pointed to other reasons she sees for declining OB-GYN residency numbers across the country, including a move by some universities to DEI-based admission and population declines, particularly in rural areas.

Coleman accused the medical association of fear-mongering, adding that if physicians choose not to apply to Missouri because of its abortion ban, then they are doctors she’d prefer to stay away.

“I wish they would focus on providing rural health care to Missourians,” she said. “Rather than a love affair with a violent procedure that ends a life.”

Alyssa Lally, a spokeswoman with the University of Missouri-Kansas City, said the school attributes fluctuations in OB-GYN residency applicants over the past several years in part to a change in how residents are now matched.

Over the past few years, the national organization that handles residency applications stopped sending all OB-GYN applicants to all medical schools with the program, and instead started sending the applications of residents only to the schools they showed interest in attending.

Despite this, she said UMKC continues to fill all its residency slots. A spokesperson for the University of Missouri-Columbia’s medical school said it also has no problem filling their four openings each year.

Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said the state is working to improve physician retention through its Graduate Medical Education Grant Program, which supports extra residency positions.

“It is difficult to pinpoint a single cause (of the drop); however, our main takeaway is that Missouri needs more residency spots. Of course, this is an issue nationally,” Cox said in a statement. “ … Our residency spots, while already low, are routinely filled, and it remains a competitive field, which could deter applicants.”

‘states with bans are reaping what they sow’

Pamela Merritt, the executive director of Medical Students for Choice, said she has a hard time selling medical students on coming to states with abortion bans.

“I don’t know anybody who’s invested close to half a million dollars in their education who wants to walk into a residency program in a state where people with absolutely no background in medicine are drafting regulations that deny your ability to care for your patients,” she said.

The data reflects this due diligence by medical students to research where they want to start a life and start a practice, she said.

And while she said states should be doing all they can to attract top talent, bans often have the opposite effect.

“All of the states with bans are reaping what they sow,” Merritt said. “The tragedy is that the communities most harmed by this are rural communities and poor communities.”

She guesses public health outcomes will only worsen as a result.