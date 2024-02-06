After long decline, St. Louis tries to rebuild with startups

ST. LOUIS -- It's tough to rebuild a city's image when the national perception is it peaked a century ago, and when recent news sometimes has been dismal.

St. Louis was the nation's fourth-largest city in 1904, the year it hosted the Olympics and the World's Fair.

Since then, a half-million in population has been lost to the suburbs. The majestic Gateway Arch towers above a downtown eerily quiet at night, except when Major League Baseball's Cardinals are playing.

Today's St. Louis, with 320,000 residents, ranks 60th in population.

Last year, it lost its NFL team, and images of rioting after the 2014 police shooting of an unarmed, black 18-year-old in nearby Ferguson fed impressions of racial turmoil.

This artist's rendering shows plans for an expansion of the Cortex innovation hub in St. Louis, home to several startup businesses. Wexford Science & Technology via AP

But the city's fortunes finally might be looking up, thanks to a surprising surge in business startups.

Forbes recently cited St. Louis as the fastest-growing city for startups, and the analytical website fivethirtyeight.com listed St. Louis as the second-fastest growing startup community in the fall.

The region is home to more than 700 bioscience companies, many launched in the last few years and linked to the city's universities and medical institutions.

St. Louis leaders hope the city at last has found a way to fill the gap left by the loss of Fortune 500 companies, such as Trans World Airlines and McDonnell Douglas, after corporate mergers and the closing of manufacturing plants.

Expanded science and health employment helped revive other sagging Rust Belt cities, notably Pittsburgh, where sprawling medical complexes and research on robotics and artificial intelligence have helped replace defunct steel mills.