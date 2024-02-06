The Grippo family has dished their signature Italian eats at Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina to hungry Southeast Missourians for more than seven years. However, this Friday, the restaurant will permanently close its doors.

Doris Grippo co-runs the restaurant with her daughter, Angela Grippo-Freeman. Grippo said after months of staffing issues, the two had no choice but to close their restaurant at 1740 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Its last day open is Friday.

"It's gotten so bad," Grippo said. "There's just literally no one to work."

The restaurant has operated under a skeleton crew for almost a year, Grippo added. People haven't applied to their job postings. Those who do, aren't loyal to the job and leave soon after taking it.

The Grippo family's struggle isn't unique to Mario and Angela's. The Southeast Missourian previously reported restaurants throughout the area struggled to find and keep employees.

Last month, Gov. Mike Parson halted pandemic-related federal unemployment checks after blaming the extra benefits for a statewide workforce shortage.

With such a small staff, Grippo, 61, said she and her daughter had to work 11 hours a day. They shortened the restaurant's operating hours last week, but soon found they couldn't make enough money to stay open without longer hours.

So, they made the difficult decision to close.