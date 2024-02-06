After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri.

Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they can legally buy it.

Maryland residents will have to wait even longer — until the middle of next year — before a recreational marijuana measure approved last week can take effect.

With the addition of Maryland and Missouri, 21 states have legalized recreational marijuana for adults over the past decade — even though it remains illegal under federal law.

Marijuana advocates are pressing forward with similar efforts elsewhere, undeterred by defeats last week in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Efforts to legalize psychedelic drugs for personal use also appear likely to spread, after supporters poured millions of dollars into a Colorado measure that won approval.

Here's a look at what's next in the effort to reshape state drug laws.

Missouri and Maryland

Recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older will become legal in Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 8. That's the same day the state's existing medical marijuana businesses can apply for licenses to grow, manufacture, transport and sell cannabis for recreational purposes.

But there won't be any immediate deals — at least not legally.

The newly approved constitutional amendment gives the state health department until Monday, Feb. 6, to consider applications. Though officials could act more quickly, the department doesn't expect to approve recreational cannabis licenses until February, said the department's communications director, Lisa Cox.

In the meantime, people potentially could get free marijuana from those with medical cards or turn to the black market.

"No one needs to say how or where they acquired their cannabis in order for it to be legal," said Dan Viets, Missouri coordinator for the drug policy group NORML.

Maryland's new constitutional amendment legalizes the possession and use of marijuana for adults 21 and older effective Saturday, July 1, and directs the General Assembly to come up with laws regulating it.

In the meantime, a law set to be in place from Sunday, Jan. 1, through Friday, June 30, makes the possession of a personal supply of marijuana — defined as up to 1.5 ounces — a civil offense with a fine of up to $100.

Both states also have provisions to gradually expunge some past marijuana offenses for people.

Oklahoma and beyond

The next vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults will occur in Oklahoma. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt set a March election after a delay in counting initiative signatures and legal challenges prevented the measure from appearing on the November ballot.