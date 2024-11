After Dark to offer night of 'tremendous amount of hope'

Hip-hop artist KB, country artist Corey Kent White and guest speaker Joe White are taking the stage as part of After Dark � a free event catered to college students � at 8 p.m. Thursday at Southeast Missouri State University�s Academic Hall.

Director of After Dark Geoff Todd said the event is for everybody and described it as a time �where music and message meet.�

�Since 2000, we�ve been on hundreds of college campuses in front of about half a million students with this event,� he said.

The heart behind the event, Todd said, is to support students and organizations on campuses that otherwise couldn�t pull off the magnitude of the event.

Todd works with several on-campus organizations and students to put on the shows. His aim is to create something for the entire campus, he said.

�It�s not just a concert, it�s not just a speaker, and it really is an experience that you can bring anyone and everyone to,� Todd said, �regardless of the background or belief system that person has.�

Music talent for each After Dark event rotates slightly, Todd said, thanks to a long-standing relationship the organization has with artists nationwide including KB, Lecrae, Andy Mineo, NEEDTOBREATHE, Ben Rector, Judah & the Lion and Ellie Holcomb.

The goal is to fill Academic Hall on Thursday, Todd said.

�We believe that it�s a night that offers a tremendous amount of hope for anyone that shows up,� he said.