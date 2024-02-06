After Dark to offer night of 'tremendous amount of hope'

Hip-hop artist KB, country artist Corey Kent White and guest speaker Joe White are taking the stage as part of After Dark ï¿½ a free event catered to college students ï¿½ at 8 p.m. Thursday at Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s Academic Hall.

Director of After Dark Geoff Todd said the event is for everybody and described it as a time ï¿½where music and message meet.ï¿½

ï¿½Since 2000, weï¿½ve been on hundreds of college campuses in front of about half a million students with this event,ï¿½ he said.

The heart behind the event, Todd said, is to support students and organizations on campuses that otherwise couldnï¿½t pull off the magnitude of the event.

Todd works with several on-campus organizations and students to put on the shows. His aim is to create something for the entire campus, he said.

ï¿½Itï¿½s not just a concert, itï¿½s not just a speaker, and it really is an experience that you can bring anyone and everyone to,ï¿½ Todd said, ï¿½regardless of the background or belief system that person has.ï¿½

Music talent for each After Dark event rotates slightly, Todd said, thanks to a long-standing relationship the organization has with artists nationwide including KB, Lecrae, Andy Mineo, NEEDTOBREATHE, Ben Rector, Judah & the Lion and Ellie Holcomb.

The goal is to fill Academic Hall on Thursday, Todd said.

ï¿½We believe that itï¿½s a night that offers a tremendous amount of hope for anyone that shows up,ï¿½ he said.