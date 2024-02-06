After a year lost in the woods, dog reunites with owner

She eventually returned to New England but got calls about sightings. She returned in January to search again. No luck, so she created a "Where's Walter?" Facebook page and enlisted animal rescue groups in the search.

Finally, on Friday, Olson got the call she had been waiting for. A group based in Belleville, Illinois, called Lost Paws Trapping was able to capture Walter. Olson immediately got on a plane and was reunited with Walter Friday night.

"He has been such a little love," Olson said. "He is the same sweet boy he was before and maybe even sweeter because he has missed getting loved on!"