After 445 days at KC shelter, Mastiff mix finally lands home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A big Mastiff mix with droopy eyes that endured a heartbreakingly long stay at a Kansas City animal shelter finally has found a home.

After 445 days at the KC Pet Project shelter, where more than 10,000 pets pass through annually, Polina finally was adopted.

The Kansas City Star reported about Polina's plight earlier this month. She was sweet but always left behind when one prospective pet owner after another adopted other rescue animals, largely because Polina is scared of other dogs and children.

But after the Star story, several people stepped forward to adopt Polina. Ultimately, she went to a Kansas City home where she can roam 3 acres and sleep on a large, warm bed.

KC Pet Project staff chose Polina's new family after talking with them and visiting the home.