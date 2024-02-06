After 44 years, search for Cheryl Scherer continues

It's been 44 years since Cheryl Anne Scherer disappeared while working the daytime shift at a Scott County gas station, and law enforcement and her family are making their strongest plea for anyone with information to come forward.

An age-progression image of what Cheryl Scherer might look like today. NCMEC

"It's time for a hero," detective Mike Williams with the Scott County Sheriff's Office said. "We need somebody to come forward and tell us what happened or how to find Cheryl."

On Tuesday, April 17, 1979, Scherer, the 19-year-old daughter of Olevia "Libby" Scherer and the late Ray Scherer, went to work at Rhodes Pump-Ur-Own Station self-service gas station in Scott City like she had done over the last year. Around 11:20 a.m., she spoke with her mother by phone. Scherer and her mother talked about what was for supper and how Scherer was going to do some sewing when she got home.

Sometime between 11:40 a.m. and 11:50 a.m., Scherer was apparently abducted during a possible robbery with $480 taken. Her purse, keys and car were left behind.

Scott County Sheriff's Office along with the state Highway Patrol and FBI assisted on the case. That particular day, very little traffic was coming and going into the Scott City Plaza where the major business was the IGA grocery store. On that Tuesday morning, IGA was closed because of the funeral of the store owner's mother, Katie Uhrhan.

There were no witnesses to Scherer's apparent kidnapping. However, around 11:40 a.m., Scherer's cousin, a school bus driver, drove past the station and thought he saw someone inside, but couldn't tell whether it was Scherer. Five minutes later, another station employee arrived for duty and found the station unattended. Both the cousin and employee have since passed away.

The idea Scherer would have ran off on her own was quickly laid to rest by authorities and those who knew her as Scherer had just paid her automobile insurance before her disappearance.

Scherer, a 1977 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School near Benton, Missouri, was last seen wearing a light blue slip-on sweater with white trim, a dark blue windbreaker with a white-trimmed hood and brown corduroy pants. She had on tiny, pierced earrings, a silver ring with a small diamond and yellow-gold necklace with a 1-inch cross. She has red hair, blue eyes and a dime-sized mole between her shoulder blades and a small mole half an inch from her navel.

"Enough time has passed," Williams said. "It's safe for somebody to come forward. It's safe to tell us what they know. There's somebody that knows something. Or it's time to come in and ask for forgiveness for what you've done."

Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury agreed.

"Somebody knows something," Drury said. "There are too many safeguards out there this day and age for them not to be able to come to us."

Current investigation

Williams was recently assigned Scherer's case and has been working on it off and on for about a year, he said. The first step Williams took when he began investigating was to read through everything and make notes, he said.

"Somewhere along the way, we're going to go back and interview everyone," Williams said.

Currently, Williams said, the sheriff's office is working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"They have, in the past, put out a composite of what Cheryl would look like now," Williams said.

He's also reached out to the Center, which has some tools the sheriff's office is going to use. Among those is the Center providing the sheriff's office with an investigator from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department who has 30-plus years of experience in homicide.

"This investigator will help us go over the case -- not that we don't think we can do it, but we're not naive enough to think we know everything," Williams said. "They gave us an investigator out of St. Louis Metro, and we're going to sit down and go through the whole case and get his input."

Williams said he's also worked with The Doe Network and NamUs Network, or National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

"These networks help law enforcement with people like Cheryl, who are missing," Williams said. "I've combed the NamUs network for (unidentified) females that match the description for Cheryl, sent it off and asked for comparisons."