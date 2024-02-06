After $30 million overhaul, Soldiers Memorial reopened

ST. LOUIS -- A memorial to St. Louis area service members who have died in war was mostly neglected and ignored for years -- but not anymore.

The memorial, which was erected in 1936 and dedicated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, has undergone a two-year, $30 million renovation more than doubling its exhibit space, added air conditioning, new wiring and more assembly spaces.

In World War II, more than 2,700 local soldiers died. In Korea and Vietnam, about 400. In the wars and conflicts since, about 200.

The memorial is LEED-certified and complies with access for the disabled requirements. It's one of only 3 percent of museums in the country accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"I feel like St. Louisans are going to have one more cultural institution they can brag about, and we have a lot to brag about here," said Mark Sundlov, the new director of the museum. "One of the top goals is to become part of a dynamic downtown."

After years of trying to improve the museum, the city in 2015 signed over control of the museum to the Missouri Historical Society, but it retains ownership of the building and artifacts.

The money for the renovation and a $25 million endowment came from the Crawford Taylor Foundation and the Taylor family, which until last week had stayed anonymous. The Guth Foundation contributed $300,000. The assembly hall is named for Jack C. Taylor, who piloted an F6F Hellcat fighter in World War II before founding Enterprise Rent-A-Car, headquartered in St. Louis. Taylor died in 2016.

As visitors approach the memorial entrance and loggia, they'll see the black granite cenotaph, inscribed with the names of those who died in World War I. The cenotaph, which resembles a tomb, is lit from its base.

Hundreds of red and gold tiles that had fallen from the Gold Star Mothers ceiling mosaic above the cenotaph were replaced.