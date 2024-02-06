After 3 misfires, Gov. Greitens names new school board member

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After three previous failures, Gov. Eric Greitens has named a new member to the Missouri Board of Education.
Greitens on Friday said he named John Sumners, a police and fire chaplain from Joplin, to the board.
Sumners has been a church pastor and chaplain and also has worked with the Webb City and Reddings Mill fire districts.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported one previous nominee withdrew after she said Greitens was pressuring board members to oust current education commissioner Margie Vandeven.
A second nominee declined the appointment, and a third withdrew after it was learned he wasn’t qualified.
Sumners is scheduled to take the oath of office Tuesday. His appointment must be confirmed by the Senate.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
