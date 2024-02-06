All sections
NewsMarch 8, 2021

After 2 months, Callaway nuclear plant remains shut down

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Ameren's nuclear power plant in central Missouri is not operating two months after an unplanned shutdown because a "significant" component had to be replaced, a spokesman for the utility said. The Callaway Energy Center plant was shutdown Feb. 18 because of a generator problem, Ameren Missouri said...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Ameren's nuclear power plant in central Missouri is not operating two months after an unplanned shutdown because a "significant" component had to be replaced, a spokesman for the utility said.

The Callaway Energy Center plant was shutdown Feb. 18 because of a generator problem, Ameren Missouri said.

Barry Cox, site vice president for Ameren Missouri, said the new component needs to be manufactured, installed and tested before the plant can be brought back online safely.

The plant had three unplanned shutdowns -- also known as "scrams" -- during the last three quarters of 2020. The scrams, combined with fewer normal hours of critical operation during the year, will result in more oversight from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

The NRC said the Callaway reactor has been moved to column two on a matrix determining oversight. Most plants are currently in column one, which requires only baseline inspections

According to a Feb. 10 letter from the NRC to Ameren Missouri, the Callaway reactor has been moved to column two, which requires a supplemental inspection. Only three other reactors in the United States are currently in column two.

State News
