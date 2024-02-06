After 2 months, Callaway nuclear plant remains shut down

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Ameren's nuclear power plant in central Missouri is not operating two months after an unplanned shutdown because a "significant" component had to be replaced, a spokesman for the utility said.

The Callaway Energy Center plant was shutdown Feb. 18 because of a generator problem, Ameren Missouri said.

Barry Cox, site vice president for Ameren Missouri, said the new component needs to be manufactured, installed and tested before the plant can be brought back online safely.