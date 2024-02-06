All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 29, 2021

African American pastors in Cape question lethal force bill in Missouri Senate

This story is updated. The Rev. William “Tiger” Bird Jr. of Greater Dimensions Church and president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau group, is less than thrilled with controversial legislation — SB 66 — now working its way through the Missouri Senate allowing the use of deadly force against protesters on private property and immunizing motorists from prosecution who run over demonstrators with their cars who are blocking traffic...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Rev. William Bird Jr., pastor of Greater Dimensions Church and president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau, speaks during a Black Lives Matter demonstration May 31 at Capaha Park's Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau.
The Rev. William Bird Jr., pastor of Greater Dimensions Church and president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau, speaks during a Black Lives Matter demonstration May 31 at Capaha Park's Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

This story is updated.

The Rev. William “Tiger” Bird Jr. of Greater Dimensions Church and president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau group, is less than thrilled with controversial legislation — SB 66 — now working its way through the Missouri Senate allowing the use of deadly force against protesters on private property and immunizing motorists from prosecution who run over demonstrators with their cars who are blocking traffic.

The legislation from Sen. Rick Brattin (R-31) of Harrisonville got a hearing Monday in Jefferson City before the Senate Judiciary Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee with no vote scheduled.

The hearing came eight months to the day after the May 25 passing of George Floyd, a Black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis, a death triggering sometimes violent protests in Missouri, including demonstrations blocking traffic on busy St. Louis area roads, as well as around the country.

Several protests were held at Freedom Corner at Cape Girardeau’s Capaha Park in the weeks following Floyd’s death and all were peaceful.

“I wonder what the motive is behind this (bill),” Bird said.

“I’m not in agreement with (the bill) personally,” added Bird, noting the legislation appears to be so broadly written that youth on the street who have massed in a parade could be struck by motorists without penalty.

“To think your right to protest enables you the right to stop traffic and literally stop people’s ability to move freely in this nation is a gross misunderstanding of constitutional rights,” Brattin said in the hearing.

“People can’t even go have a nice meal without being harassed, run out,” he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I want to ensure people are able to go and enjoy their freedoms and liberties just like anyone else,” Brattin continued.

The Rev. Adrian Taylor Jr., pastor of Lighthouse United Ministries and vice president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau, speaks during a "call to action" event June 8 at Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The Rev. Adrian Taylor Jr., pastor of Lighthouse United Ministries and vice president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau, speaks during a "call to action" event June 8 at Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

A second opinion

The Rev. Adrian Taylor Jr. of Lighthouse United Ministries, with worship venues in Cape Girardeau, Marble Hill and St. Louis, had a pointed reaction.

“The timing of this bill, while our nation is divided, is very, very disturbing to me,” said Taylor, who is also vice president of the Pastoral Assembly.

“The legislation may be well-intentioned,” Taylor continued, “but it will open a lot of wounds, will create more pain and leaves open the idea of what lawful assembly actually is.”

During remarks Monday, Brattin also complained blocking traffic can be dangerous to ambulances or police responding to emergencies.

Other provisions

  • S.B. 66 would make it a felony crime to block traffic as part of a protest.
  • It would expand the definition of misdemeanor harassment to include causing emotional distress during protests.
  • Government employees convicted of taking part in unlawful assembly could face forfeiture of pay and would be stripped of all other employment benefits.

The Associated Press has reported Kansas City’s police union backs Brattin’s bill.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contr...
NewsOct. 17
Water main break repaired in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy