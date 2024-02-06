This story is updated.

The Rev. William “Tiger” Bird Jr. of Greater Dimensions Church and president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau group, is less than thrilled with controversial legislation — SB 66 — now working its way through the Missouri Senate allowing the use of deadly force against protesters on private property and immunizing motorists from prosecution who run over demonstrators with their cars who are blocking traffic.

The legislation from Sen. Rick Brattin (R-31) of Harrisonville got a hearing Monday in Jefferson City before the Senate Judiciary Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee with no vote scheduled.

The hearing came eight months to the day after the May 25 passing of George Floyd, a Black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis, a death triggering sometimes violent protests in Missouri, including demonstrations blocking traffic on busy St. Louis area roads, as well as around the country.

Several protests were held at Freedom Corner at Cape Girardeau’s Capaha Park in the weeks following Floyd’s death and all were peaceful.

“I wonder what the motive is behind this (bill),” Bird said.

“I’m not in agreement with (the bill) personally,” added Bird, noting the legislation appears to be so broadly written that youth on the street who have massed in a parade could be struck by motorists without penalty.

“To think your right to protest enables you the right to stop traffic and literally stop people’s ability to move freely in this nation is a gross misunderstanding of constitutional rights,” Brattin said in the hearing.

“People can’t even go have a nice meal without being harassed, run out,” he said.