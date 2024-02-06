This story is updated.
The Rev. William “Tiger” Bird Jr. of Greater Dimensions Church and president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau group, is less than thrilled with controversial legislation — SB 66 — now working its way through the Missouri Senate allowing the use of deadly force against protesters on private property and immunizing motorists from prosecution who run over demonstrators with their cars who are blocking traffic.
The legislation from Sen. Rick Brattin (R-31) of Harrisonville got a hearing Monday in Jefferson City before the Senate Judiciary Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee with no vote scheduled.
The hearing came eight months to the day after the May 25 passing of George Floyd, a Black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis, a death triggering sometimes violent protests in Missouri, including demonstrations blocking traffic on busy St. Louis area roads, as well as around the country.
Several protests were held at Freedom Corner at Cape Girardeau’s Capaha Park in the weeks following Floyd’s death and all were peaceful.
“I wonder what the motive is behind this (bill),” Bird said.
“I’m not in agreement with (the bill) personally,” added Bird, noting the legislation appears to be so broadly written that youth on the street who have massed in a parade could be struck by motorists without penalty.
“To think your right to protest enables you the right to stop traffic and literally stop people’s ability to move freely in this nation is a gross misunderstanding of constitutional rights,” Brattin said in the hearing.
“People can’t even go have a nice meal without being harassed, run out,” he said.
“I want to ensure people are able to go and enjoy their freedoms and liberties just like anyone else,” Brattin continued.
The Rev. Adrian Taylor Jr. of Lighthouse United Ministries, with worship venues in Cape Girardeau, Marble Hill and St. Louis, had a pointed reaction.
“The timing of this bill, while our nation is divided, is very, very disturbing to me,” said Taylor, who is also vice president of the Pastoral Assembly.
“The legislation may be well-intentioned,” Taylor continued, “but it will open a lot of wounds, will create more pain and leaves open the idea of what lawful assembly actually is.”
During remarks Monday, Brattin also complained blocking traffic can be dangerous to ambulances or police responding to emergencies.
The Associated Press has reported Kansas City’s police union backs Brattin’s bill.
