Pastor Ben Porter is an African American pastor who does not support the Black Lives Matter organization.

Porter, 52, has led Gateway Church of Cape Girardeau, along with wife Rose, since 2017.

While he affirms the value of Black life, he does not back BLM and has not participated in any of the BLM protests at Cape Girardeau’s Freedom Corner that followed the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

“I’ve read some of (BLM’s) fine print,” Porter said.

“I don’t agree with defunding the police,” he added. “No society maintains order without the police.”

Porter said Black people are not monolithic in their thinking.

“(BLM) doesn’t represent all Black people,” he said. “Black lives are valuable, but I’m not sending any money to the (BLM) organization.”

Porter said he believes money given to BLM ends up being siphoned off to other organizations.

Porter gave insight into his attitude by detailing difficult personal experience.

The pastor’s older half brother, Tony Williams, was shot to death during an altercation with a Dallas police officer in 1989.

“I was 21 at the time (of Tony’s death),” Porter said, “(but) I knew the mentality of my brother.”

Porter said Tony was shot twice in the chest.

“My brother was enraged and attacked the officer,” he recalled, adding Tony Williams was an imposing 23-year old man, standing 6 feet, 2 inches and weighing 220 pounds.

“(My brother) had never lost a fight,” Porter said. “(Tony) was a person in pain who needed help and never got it.”