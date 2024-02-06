All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 3, 2020
African American leader calls Cape mayor's Confederate monument remarks 'insensitive'
The Rev. William Bird Jr., pastor of Cape Girardeau’s Greater Dimensions Ministries, called Mayor Bob Fox’s remarks this week about the downtown Confederate States of America monument in Ivers Square “insensitive.” Bird, also president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau (PAC), said he has received text messages from members of the community indicating displeasure with Fox’s comments...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Rev. William Bird Jr.
The Rev. William Bird Jr.

The Rev. William Bird Jr., pastor of Cape Girardeau’s Greater Dimensions Ministries, called Mayor Bob Fox’s remarks this week about the downtown Confederate States of America monument in Ivers Square “insensitive.”

Bird, also president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau (PAC), said he has received text messages from members of the community indicating displeasure with Fox’s comments.

In a June 30 interview, Fox, mayor since 2018, told the Southeast Missourian “the monument is not the problem,” adding, “We don’t need to cower to radicals.”

Bird, who plans to attend Monday’s meeting of Cape Girardeau City Council where the fate of the 14 1/2-foot-tall white slab marker will be discussed, said he would have preferred if the mayor had deferred comment until council meets.

“With all that is going on around us, this could have been handled differently,” Bird said.

PAC was formed Jan. 19 during a Martin Luther King Jr. service in Cape Girardeau with the goal of unifying the city’s African American faith communities.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fox does not support the unanimous recommendation of the city’s Historical Preservation Commission to remove and store the C.S.A. marker, saying he was “shocked” at the panel’s 8-0 vote June 23.

The mayor had asked the commission to look into the matter and to report its findings to the City Council.

The 12 1/2 ton monument was placed on Morgan Oak Street near the Mississippi River in 1931, a gift by a group called the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The marker was moved to what is now known as Ivers Square in 1995, next to the former Common Pleas Courthouse. The building is to be the site of Cape Girardeau’s new City Hall and construction work is underway.

“It is imperative that we be mindful and sensitive to the statements we make,” Bird said, “because we will all be held accountable by what we say and what we do.”

Bird said Cape Girardeau is fortunate not to have experienced the level of friction and tension seen in other cities, noting the multiple peaceful protests at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park since the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis while in police custody.

The local Confederate States of America monument is seen Monday as a security sign hangs on a fence surrounding the Cape Girardeau City Hall construction site.
The local Confederate States of America monument is seen Monday as a security sign hangs on a fence surrounding the Cape Girardeau City Hall construction site.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com, file
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy