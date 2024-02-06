The Rev. William Bird Jr., pastor of Cape Girardeau’s Greater Dimensions Ministries, called Mayor Bob Fox’s remarks this week about the downtown Confederate States of America monument in Ivers Square “insensitive.”

Bird, also president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau (PAC), said he has received text messages from members of the community indicating displeasure with Fox’s comments.

In a June 30 interview, Fox, mayor since 2018, told the Southeast Missourian “the monument is not the problem,” adding, “We don’t need to cower to radicals.”

Bird, who plans to attend Monday’s meeting of Cape Girardeau City Council where the fate of the 14 1/2-foot-tall white slab marker will be discussed, said he would have preferred if the mayor had deferred comment until council meets.

“With all that is going on around us, this could have been handled differently,” Bird said.

PAC was formed Jan. 19 during a Martin Luther King Jr. service in Cape Girardeau with the goal of unifying the city’s African American faith communities.