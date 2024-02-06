AFP-MO releases state lawmaker 'grades,' Rehder rated 100%

The conservative advocacy organization Americans for Prosperity-Missouri (AFP-MO) released this week its 2021 Legislative Scorecard.

Jamie Burger

AFP-MO took positions on 11 pieces of legislation in the Missouri General Assembly this year and Sen. Holly Rehder (R-Scott City) emerged with a perfect score, an A-plus, from the group.

Rick Francis

The remainder of the Southeast Missouri delegation didn't fare quite as well in what the Jefferson City-based concern said were "critical votes" in the May legislative session.

Barry Hovis

"We continue to focus on the issues of utmost importance to Missourians," AFP-MO state director Jeremy Cady said in a statement.

One bill the group said it followed closely was Senate Bill 262, the so-called "gas tax" bill, which passed in both chambers.