NewsSeptember 16, 2021

AFP-MO releases state lawmaker 'grades,' Rehder rated 100%

The conservative advocacy organization Americans for Prosperity-Missouri (AFP-MO) released this week its 2021 Legislative Scorecard. AFP-MO took positions on 11 pieces of legislation in the Missouri General Assembly this year and Sen. Holly Rehder (R-Scott City) emerged with a perfect score, an A-plus, from the group...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Holly Rehder
Holly Rehder

The conservative advocacy organization Americans for Prosperity-Missouri (AFP-MO) released this week its 2021 Legislative Scorecard.

Jamie Burger
Jamie Burger

AFP-MO took positions on 11 pieces of legislation in the Missouri General Assembly this year and Sen. Holly Rehder (R-Scott City) emerged with a perfect score, an A-plus, from the group.

Rick Francis
Rick Francis

The remainder of the Southeast Missouri delegation didn't fare quite as well in what the Jefferson City-based concern said were "critical votes" in the May legislative session.

Barry Hovis
Barry Hovis

"We continue to focus on the issues of utmost importance to Missourians," AFP-MO state director Jeremy Cady said in a statement.

One bill the group said it followed closely was Senate Bill 262, the so-called "gas tax" bill, which passed in both chambers.

The measure, which AFP-MO opposed, adds an additional 2.5 cents motor fuel tax beginning next month and raises the Missouri gas tax from 17 cents to 29.5 cents a gallon by July 1, 2025.

Wayne Wallingford
Wayne Wallingford

All four GOP House members in the immediate region — Jamie Burger of Benton, Rick Francis of Perryville, Barry Hovis of Whitewater and Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau — voted "yes" on the AFP-MO opposed bill; Rehder voted "no"

Wallingford and Francis earned a grade of "C" from AFP-MO while Hovis and Burger each received a "D."

Cady said the organization is focused on ensuring "hardworking families are able to keep more of what they earn and maintain access to quality, affordable health care."

Methodology

In a news release, AFP-MO said lawmakers received "one point for taking our position, zero points for taking an opposition position or for voting present, a half-point for an absentee vote, one point for sponsoring a bill or amendment we supported and lost one point for sponsoring a bill or amendment we opposed."

Other graded bills

In addition to the gas tax bill, AFP-MO also examined lawmakers for their votes on the chokeholds bill aimed at law enforcement, on three measures related to Medicaid expansion, plus legislation dealing with biodiesel fuel content, telemedicine, professional registration of dieticians, on liquor sales, on personal privacy protection and decreasing the state income tax by 0.1% each year in net general revenue if Missouri exceeds certain collection thresholds.

