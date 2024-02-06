Affirmative action proposed for medical marijuana licensing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Now that Missouri is entering the medical marijuana industry, two Democratic lawmakers from Kansas City want to give businesses owned by women and minorities a slight edge in entering the market.

The Kansas City Star reported the virtually identical proposals by Rep. Barbara Washington and Sen. Kiki Curls give minority- and women-owned businesses a 10 percent bonus when the state scores license applications on a variety of measurements.

Advocates of the bills say affirmative action is appropriate since studies have shown marijuana-related arrests have typically fallen disproportionately on black and Latino users, even though white people use marijuana at about the same rate.

Missouri voters in November approved medical marijuana. The constitutional amendment requires the state to issue at least 24 licenses to sell medical marijuana in each of the state's eight congressional districts, or 192 total.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services probably won't decide who gets licenses until the end of 2019. But the department has already accepted more than $2 million in application fees from more than 250 people hoping to start medical marijuana businesses, so competition appears to be strong.

Efforts by Washington and Curls face big hurdles since Republicans have large majorities in both chambers.

Rep. Nick Schroer, an O'Fallon Republican who has introduced other medical marijuana legislation, said he's a believer in the free market.