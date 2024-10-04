Aesthetics considered for a third Jackson roundabout

The physical appearance of the newest roundabout planned for the city of Jackson — to be constructed at the intersection of North High Street (U.S. 61) and East Deerwood Drive near the Civic Center — consumed a portion of the Monday, Nov. 21, Board of Aldermen study session.

The latest traffic roundabout is expected to be built in 2024 as part of a more than $2 million cost-share agreement between the city and the Missouri Department of Transportation.

History

Previous roundabouts have been constructed in Jackson near the U.S. post office in 2016 and at the East Main Street/Shawnee Boulevard intersection in 2020.

Remarks

City engineer Anna Bergmark solicited input from municipal lawmakers about the desired "look" for the newest roundabout.

Alderwoman Wanda Young said she hopes stonework that mimics the lower façade of the 1908-era former county courthouse and found at the city's original roundabout in uptown Jackson also will be used in the latest effort.