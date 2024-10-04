Aesthetics considered for a third Jackson roundabout

The physical appearance of the newest roundabout planned for the city of Jackson — to be constructed at the intersection of North High Street (U.S. 61) and East Deerwood Drive near the Civic Center — consumed a portion of the Monday, Nov. 21, Board of Aldermen study session.
The latest traffic roundabout is expected to be built in 2024 as part of a more than $2 million cost-share agreement between the city and the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Previous roundabouts have been constructed in Jackson near the U.S. post office in 2016 and at the East Main Street/Shawnee Boulevard intersection in 2020.
City engineer Anna Bergmark solicited input from municipal lawmakers about the desired "look" for the newest roundabout.
Alderwoman Wanda Young said she hopes stonework that mimics the lower façade of the 1908-era former county courthouse and found at the city's original roundabout in uptown Jackson also will be used in the latest effort.
Alderman Paul Sander, a former longtime Jackson mayor, said he wants the city's third roundabout to be the "nicest" of the trio.
"I want [this roundabout] to be the gateway into the city because it will be the first thing you see coming into town on U.S. 61 from the interstate," added Sander, who advocated for a sign and landscaping at the site, plus a maximum 40-mile-per-hour speed limit approaching the intersection.
"I'd like to know what other cities have done," Mayor Dwain Hahs added.
According to one estimate by Portland, Oregon-based Kittleson & Associates, coordinator of a "roundabouts database," more than 8,800 roundabouts or traffic circles were in operation in the U.S. at the end of 2021.
City administrator Jim Roach, in discussing potential updates to Jackson's Personnel, Policies and Procedures Manual, suggested adding June 19 to the city's approved holidays — noting Juneteenth is already observed at the federal and state levels as well as by many county governments.
Juneteenth marks the anniversary of General Order No. 3 by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas. The holiday has been observed annually on June 19 in various parts of the U.S. and was first recognized as a federal holiday when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
No decisions are made at aldermanic study sessions in Jackson.
