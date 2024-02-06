Aerial views show devastation in Mayfield, Kentucky

A strong tornado destroyed much of Mayfield, Kentucky, late Friday night.
First responders and National Guard troops are combing through rubble for survivors. Officials have suggested dozens may have died in the storm, which was on the ground for more than 200 miles and was one of the longest-tracked tornadoes in the nation's history.
It was responsible for deaths in Tennessee and Arkansas, as well.
Check throughout the day as more images will be added as they are available.
