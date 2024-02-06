Aerial artists, contortionist bring 'Warped' to River Campus

Three touring aerial artists and a contortionist with Paper Doll Militia are bringing “Warped,” a mysterious tale of gears, cranks, levers and ropes, on March 1 to the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

Hilary Peterson, Southeast Missouri State University coordinator of dance and an associate professor, said the event is the first of its kind at the River Campus.

She labeled “Warped” as a truly “circus arts performance,” with a blend of aerial arts by a “progressive” company.

Anyone who has been to a circus is going to see related elements represented, Peterson said.

“But you’re also going to see elements of progressive theater, in terms of storytelling,” she said.

Implementing fabric, ropes and self-created apparatuses, the performers also will reveal a traditional dance concert, Peterson said.

“One of their artists that they’re bringing in is a contortionist,” Peterson said. “She’s super bendy, and you’ll see some really cool, crazy stuff that she can do.”

She said it’s a story that uses the idea of time “to loosely give the entire production a narrative, and how we interpret time and how we feel about time.”

Peterson said the company’s performance at the River Campus came about through the efforts of Lauren Jones, owner of The Edge – Your Fitness Advantage in Cape Girardeau. Jones’ studio specializes in yoga, aerial, barre and Pilates.