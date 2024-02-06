A&E show spotlights murderer of five Cape women in the '70s, '80s

Don Call remembers Jan. 27, 1982, with utter clarity — recalling the moment when he heard his mother, 57-year-old Margie Call, had been found dead, a strangulation victim, in her home in the 1800 block of Brink Avenue in Cape Girardeau. She was discovered bound and gagged and also raped.

Timothy Krajcir

"It was the last thing you would think could happen to Mom or in Cape Girardeau. Things like that just didn't happen," Don Call told the producers of the A&E television program "Cold Case Files," in a Sept. 17 (Season 2, Episode 5) show titled "The Heartland Killer," that remains available for viewing on the Hulu streaming service.

"My mom never said a bad word about anybody, and no one ever said a bad word about her," he added, noting his mother had worked 42 years for Woolworth's as a bookkeeper.

Timothy Krajcir, now 76, was sentenced in April 2008 to 13 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for killing a total of nine women in four states: Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

The majority of Krajcir's homicides occurred in Cape Girardeau. In addition to Call, Krajcir ultimately confessed to killing four other Cape Girardeau women between 1977 and 1982.

Don Call of Cape Girardeau. His mother, Margie Call, was slain by serial killer Timothy Krajcir Jan. 27, 1982, in her Cape Girardeau home. Southeast Missourian file

Aug. 15, 1977: Mary Parsh, 58, and her daughter, Brenda Parsh, 27, of the 600 block of Koch Avenue. Both had been shot to death, had been sexually assaulted and discovered with their hands tied behind their backs.

Nov. 17, 1977: Sheila Cole, 21, was found shot to death at a rest stop along Illinois Highway 3. A college student, Cole was abducted from a Walmart parking lot in Cape Girardeau, driven to Carbondale, Illinois, where she was sexually assaulted. Later, Krajcir drove the victim to McClure, Illinois, where Cole was found shot in the head in a ladies room.

June 21, 1982: Mildred Wallace, 65, was found in her residence in the 1200 block of William Street. Wallace was shot to death and had been bound, blindfolded and sexually assaulted.

The cases went unsolved for more than two decades and the trail had gone quite cold.

"You kind of resign yourself to the idea that this (murder) is going to go unsolved unless some miracle happens," Sharon Call, Margie Call's daughter-in-law, told A&E.

The multiple homicide shook Missouri's 16th largest city, recalled former Cape Girardeau police detective Jimmy Smith.

"Gun sales went up and people were extremely scared. Everybody was pretty much on edge regardless of what part of the City of Cape Girardeau they lived," Smith told the cable network.

Forensic evidence key

"At the time of Margie and Mildred's murders, DNA technology was still years away. The lab could only determine if the blood found at a crime scene was human and the blood type," the program host said.

Movement in the collective Cape Girardeau cases began in mid-summer 2007 from 50 miles away in Carbondale.

Former Carbondale police Lt. Paul Echols had dropped off several crime scene items from the April 8, 1982, unsolved murder of 23-year-old Southern Illinois University student Deborah Sheppard at the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.