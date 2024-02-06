Advocates weigh bringing Medicaid expansion issue to Missouri voters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Advocates are considering whether to put the issue of expanding Medicaid before Missouri voters.

St. Louis resident Heidi Miller recently filed two petitions with the Missouri Secretary of State's Office seeking to ask voters to weigh in on expanding the state's Medicaid health care program, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Miller couldn't be reached for comment, but expansion advocates said the filings aren't a symbolic gesture.

"It's not just another filing," said Amy Blouin, president and CEO of the Missouri Budget Project. "There's a lot of people and a lot of organizations that want to do something to fix the issue we have with Medicaid, and the momentum from other states kind of incentivizes Missouri to do something like Medicaid eligibility fixes."

Blouin said she and other advocates have followed like-minded groups push successful ballot measures in Idaho, Nebraska and Utah.

Blouin and other advocates are still weighing whether to get behind the effort to gather thousands of signatures for a ballot measure. It's unclear how much support Medicaid expansion would receive in the state.