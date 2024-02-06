Advocates sue to block Missouri voter photo ID law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri League of Women Voters, state NAACP and two voters on Wednesday sued to block a photo identification requirement for voters.

The groups asked a judge to toss out the new law before it takes effect Sunday, alleging it unconstitutionally restricts voting rights by limiting which IDs can be used to cast regular ballots.

This is the second lawsuit filed this week by the Missouri NAACP and League of Women Voters challenging the law.

The organizations on Monday sued to block another provision in the measure that bans payment for anyone who works to help register voters and requires those volunteers to be registered Missouri voters themselves. Anyone who helps register more than 10 voters would need to sign up with the state Secretary of State's Office.

The core of the law requires voters to show unexpired government-issued photo IDs, meaning student IDs and voter registration cards are not allowed. The ID requirements are at the center of the latest lawsuit.

Under the law, people without a government-issued photo ID can cast provisional ballots that will be counted if they return later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures.

Advocates argued that, even with state help, getting the right ID to vote is not easy.