Advisory to shorten Cape Riverfront Market

The Cape Riverfront Market is adjusting its hours Saturday because of anticipated high temperatures and a heat advisory issued for the area.
The Saturday morning market, sponsored by Old Town Cape at 35 S. Spanish St., will open at 7:45 a.m. today and close at 11 a.m. The market’s regular hours, 8 a.m. until noon, will resume July 27.
For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/2355261641218327.
