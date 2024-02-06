Advisory group faces financial hurdle over aquatic center project

A city advisory committee faces a big financial hurdle in its efforts to plan for a new indoor aquatic center.

The ad-hoc committee said last month it favors constructing a $13 million indoor aquatic center to include a 50-meter competition pool and a separate recreational pool.

But a consultant hired by the city told the committee Wednesday such a facility, totaling about 50,000 square feet, could cost more than $27 million.

A "bare-bones," 36,500-square-foot facility could cost an estimated $16 million, Counsilman-Hunsaker consultant George Deines said.

Building a 6-lane, 25-yard by 25-meter competition pool and a leisure pool could bring the price down to the $13 million range, he estimated.

Cape Girardeau's proposed budget, however, would provide $10.4 million for actual construction, Deines said. The rest would go for associated costs, such as design and contingencies.

In addition, it isn't cheap to operate an indoor aquatic center. Most require a subsidy to operate, Deines said.

Only about 20% of indoor facilities break even, according to Deines.

Cities and schools subsidize most of the facilities, he said.

Deines estimated that annual operational costs could range from $700,000 to $1 million depending on the facility.

Utilities and personnel costs each account for about a third of the operating costs, he said.

Fees and other revenue typically can recover 40% to 60% of the cost, he said.