Advisory group faces financial hurdle over aquatic center project

A city advisory committee faces a big financial hurdle in its efforts to plan for a new indoor aquatic center.
The ad-hoc committee said last month it favors constructing a $13 million indoor aquatic center to include a 50-meter competition pool and a separate recreational pool.
But a consultant hired by the city told the committee Wednesday such a facility, totaling about 50,000 square feet, could cost more than $27 million.
A "bare-bones," 36,500-square-foot facility could cost an estimated $16 million, Counsilman-Hunsaker consultant George Deines said.
Building a 6-lane, 25-yard by 25-meter competition pool and a leisure pool could bring the price down to the $13 million range, he estimated.
Cape Girardeau's proposed budget, however, would provide $10.4 million for actual construction, Deines said. The rest would go for associated costs, such as design and contingencies.
In addition, it isn't cheap to operate an indoor aquatic center. Most require a subsidy to operate, Deines said.
Only about 20% of indoor facilities break even, according to Deines.
Cities and schools subsidize most of the facilities, he said.
Deines estimated that annual operational costs could range from $700,000 to $1 million depending on the facility.
Utilities and personnel costs each account for about a third of the operating costs, he said.
Fees and other revenue typically can recover 40% to 60% of the cost, he said.
As now envisioned, that would leave the city and the school district to subsidize the remainder of the cost.
But several committee members said a bigger concern is the capital cost.
Committee member and former Mayor Jay Knudtson said, "It is an overwhelming number."
Committee chairman Jeff Glenn asked the consultant to look at "lower-cost options" such as aluminum framing for a structure to go over the pool space.
Committee members are not looking at using an inflatable bubble as encloses the Central Municipal Pool during the winter months. The new aquatic center would replace the aging pool.
Glenn said he wants to find a way to "keep as much water as we can keep" for the new facility by lowering the structural cost of the building.
The indoor facility is slated to be built next to Jefferson Elementary School.
As a result, superintendent Neil Glass told the committee the district's planned construction of a new gymnasium and early learning center on the elementary school campus could allow for shared spaces.
The gymnasium, for example, could include spectator seating, a concessions area and locker rooms used by both the aquatic center and the school, he said.
Glenn said that could reduce some of the construction costs for the aquatic center.
He acknowledged committee members want a 50-meter competitive pool. The question, he said, is whether the community can "cobble enough money" together to build it.
Committee members instructed Deines to refine cost figures for the group to review when it meets Sept. 12.
