After more than five years of fundraising, love, hard work and dedication, Levi’s Adventure Trail opened to the public Sunday afternoon.

Despite misty weather, more than 100 attended the grand opening that provided free hot dogs, chips and drinks as well as the chance to be some of the first to enjoy the Americans with Disabilities-compliant playground.

Located across U.S. 61 from Melaina’s Magical Playland in Cape County Park North, Levi’s Adventure Trail in Cape County Park South memorializes the life of Levi Collom, 3, of Benton, Missouri, who died unexpectedly in 2012.

With help from Cape County Park superintendent Bryan Sander, Levi’s mother, Ellie Collom, designed the combination of rock-climbing structures and aquatic attractions to give the playground an atmosphere resembling that of a campground at Current River — one of Levi’s favorite places.

“Originally, I just wanted to put everything in the playground that Levi liked,” Levi’s mother, Ellie Collom said. “So I knew it had to be water, sand and outdoorsy.”

Matthew Snider, 5, pumps water into an empty bubble container during the grand opening Sunday of Levi's Adventure Trail at Cape County Park South in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Green, blue and maroon rubber mulch cushions the interactive play area, which features unique equipment including a zip line, a hand-cranked water pump with a basin and a sand-pit area with running water.

At the center of Levi’s Adventure Trail stands a three-story-tall playset with two slides and a clubhouse. The playground also features improvements of a larger parking lot and a new Biba system — a smartphone app integrated into the playground to guide parents and children through activities across the playground.