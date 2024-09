News October 27, 2021

Advance woman arrested on 3 warrants

An Advance, Missouri, woman was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Cape Girardeau County on three warrants. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Delora Anderson, 43, was arrested on a felony Perry County, Missouri, warrant for a probation violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear on traffic offenses...