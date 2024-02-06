Advance voters to choose mayor, alderman

Advance, Misosuri, Mayor Carl “Pete” Ritter is seeking re-election to another two-year term. He faces a challenge from candidates Ryan Slinkard and Gary McCullough.
Voters there also will choose from among candidates James Cato, Timothy Hill and incumbent Jason Smith for a two-year term as Ward 1 alderman.
A retired educator, Ritter said in a phone interview the city government financially is in better shape today.
“We paid some outstanding debts off,” said Ritter, adding he looks at the budget weekly.
Ritter said he has a good relationship with city employees and residents in the town, which has a population of about 1,400.
The city has implemented a surcharge on water bills to put aside money for future improvements to the aging water plant, he said.
Slinkard, general manager of Slink’s Quick Shop in Advance, believes the community’s biggest challenge is attracting business.
In emailed responses to a candidate questionnaire, he wrote, “Advance needs to grow. So many small towns struggle to draw businesses in, or to keep the ones they have.”
He added, “Advance has an improvement committee and they have expressed a need for more information and assistance from the city in their efforts to find grants and other money to help the town.”
Slinkard, who is making his first run for political office, wrote as a businessman and parent he has “a lot invested in Advance’s future” and wants to be “a part of its growth and success.”
McCullough, the other candidate for mayor, and aldermanic candidates Cato, Hill and Smith could not be reached for comment.
Staff at city hall said they had no contact numbers for any of the candidates.
In Missouri, candidates are not required to list contact numbers when they file.
