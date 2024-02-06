Advance voters to choose mayor, alderman

Advance, Misosuri, Mayor Carl “Pete” Ritter is seeking re-election to another two-year term. He faces a challenge from candidates Ryan Slinkard and Gary McCullough.

Voters there also will choose from among candidates James Cato, Timothy Hill and incumbent Jason Smith for a two-year term as Ward 1 alderman.

A retired educator, Ritter said in a phone interview the city government financially is in better shape today.

“We paid some outstanding debts off,” said Ritter, adding he looks at the budget weekly.

Ritter said he has a good relationship with city employees and residents in the town, which has a population of about 1,400.

The city has implemented a surcharge on water bills to put aside money for future improvements to the aging water plant, he said.