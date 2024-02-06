Advance, Missouri, School Board candidates have voiced concerns about school safety, technology and funding.
The three candidates — David Kennedy, Adam Cato and Chase Robins — are competing for a one-year term on the board in the April 2 election.
None of the candidates now serve on the board, but Kennedy previously served nine years on the school board and is a former president of the board.
Robins, who works for the Missouri Department of Transportation, ran for the school board last year, losing by a handful of votes. Cato, who is employed as a customer-service representative at W.W. Wood Products Inc., is making his first run for public office.
In emailed responses to a Southeast Missourian questionnaire, Cato wrote, “The biggest issue facing the Advance School District is making sure that the students are provided a safe learning environment.”
According to Cato, “Advance is one of the only schools in Stoddard County that does not have a resource officer posted at the school.”
He wrote, “I would propose that as a school district we add this position to our staff to keep not only the students safe, but the staff as well.”
Robins cited school safety and technology as the biggest issues facing the school district.
He added in his email the district needs “to expand our dual-credit program.”
Robins wrote, “I would like to see our graduates have some of the same opportunities as some of the surrounding schools that do have more dual-credit courses available. This would mean ensuring that our district is properly staffed.”
Kennedy, vice president and general manager of Metalweld Inc., wrote in an email school funding and technology will “always be an issue.”
He added in terms of state funding, the district is “at the mercy of the state legislators.”
Kennedy wrote, “The board can only be good stewards of the district’s funds. Technology will always require updates in equipment and software to keep current.”
Cato believes there needs to be better communication between the school board and district residents.
“As a member of the school board, you are there to be a voice for the residents of the district. I believe we should record how each member of the board votes on each issue that can be shared legally and post this along with the minutes from each meeting on the school’s website.”
Kennedy wrote there is “always room for improvement” in communicating with residents. “With that being said, communication has been greatly improved through technology,” he added.
Robins wrote, “Clear communication is very important. I would always be available to the community for questions and concerns just as our current school board is today.”
