Advance, Missouri, School Board candidates have voiced concerns about school safety, technology and funding.

David Kennedy

The three candidates — David Kennedy, Adam Cato and Chase Robins — are competing for a one-year term on the board in the April 2 election.

Adam Cato

None of the candidates now serve on the board, but Kennedy previously served nine years on the school board and is a former president of the board.

Chase Robins

Robins, who works for the Missouri Department of Transportation, ran for the school board last year, losing by a handful of votes. Cato, who is employed as a customer-service representative at W.W. Wood Products Inc., is making his first run for public office.

In emailed responses to a Southeast Missourian questionnaire, Cato wrote, “The biggest issue facing the Advance School District is making sure that the students are provided a safe learning environment.”

According to Cato, “Advance is one of the only schools in Stoddard County that does not have a resource officer posted at the school.”

He wrote, “I would propose that as a school district we add this position to our staff to keep not only the students safe, but the staff as well.”

Robins cited school safety and technology as the biggest issues facing the school district.