Advance man sentenced to prison for string of burglaries

An Advance, Missouri, man has been sentenced to prison for a series of burglaries.
Shawn Yount, 49, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a Cape Girardeau County jury found him guilty of four counts of second-degree burglary. Circuit Judge Benmajim Lewis imposed the sentence, enhanced by Yount's designation as a "dangerous offender."
According to information provided by Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray of Marble Hill, Missouri, Yount was found guilty of burglarizing a Farm Bureau office in Marble Hill; New Salem Baptist Church near Patton, Missouri; and two counts of breaking into the Post Office in Leopold, Missouri.
On Wednesday, Lewis ordered Yount to serve the sentence consecutively to a 10-year sentence imposed for a burglary offense in Stoddard County, Missouri. A Cape Girardeau County jury found Yount guilty March 17.
The case began in Bollinger County but was moved to Cape Girardeau County on a change of venue motion.
