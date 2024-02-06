Advance man sentenced to prison for string of burglaries

According to information provided by Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray of Marble Hill, Missouri, Yount was found guilty of burglarizing a Farm Bureau office in Marble Hill; New Salem Baptist Church near Patton, Missouri; and two counts of breaking into the Post Office in Leopold, Missouri.

On Wednesday, Lewis ordered Yount to serve the sentence consecutively to a 10-year sentence imposed for a burglary offense in Stoddard County, Missouri. A Cape Girardeau County jury found Yount guilty March 17.

The case began in Bollinger County but was moved to Cape Girardeau County on a change of venue motion.