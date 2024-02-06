All sections
NewsJune 2, 2020

Advance man sentenced to prison for string of burglaries

An Advance, Missouri, man has been sentenced to prison for a series of burglaries. Shawn Yount, 49, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a Cape Girardeau County jury found him guilty of four counts of second-degree burglary. Circuit Judge Benmajim Lewis imposed the sentence, enhanced by Yount's designation as a "dangerous offender."...

Southeast Missourian

An Advance, Missouri, man has been sentenced to prison for a series of burglaries.

Shawn Yount, 49, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a Cape Girardeau County jury found him guilty of four counts of second-degree burglary. Circuit Judge Benmajim Lewis imposed the sentence, enhanced by Yount's designation as a "dangerous offender."

According to information provided by Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray of Marble Hill, Missouri, Yount was found guilty of burglarizing a Farm Bureau office in Marble Hill; New Salem Baptist Church near Patton, Missouri; and two counts of breaking into the Post Office in Leopold, Missouri.

On Wednesday, Lewis ordered Yount to serve the sentence consecutively to a 10-year sentence imposed for a burglary offense in Stoddard County, Missouri. A Cape Girardeau County jury found Yount guilty March 17.

The case began in Bollinger County but was moved to Cape Girardeau County on a change of venue motion.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

