Advance man faces domestic-assault charges

An Advance, Missouri, man faces domestic-assault charges after choking and punching a woman Sunday, deputies said.

The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jose H. Loza, 37, with second-degree domestic assault, a felony.

Bollinger County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Route C in Advance for reports of a domestic assault shortly before midnight Sunday, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cpl. William Forkum.

The victim told deputies Loza, her boyfriend with whom she lived, had become angry after drinking at a nearby bar, Forkum wrote.