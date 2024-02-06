All sections
NewsJune 9, 2017

Advance man faces domestic-assault charges

An Advance, Missouri, man faces domestic-assault charges after choking and punching a woman Sunday, deputies said. The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jose H. Loza, 37, with second-degree domestic assault, a felony. Bollinger County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Route C in Advance for reports of a domestic assault shortly before midnight Sunday, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cpl. William Forkum. ...

Tyler Graef

An Advance, Missouri, man faces domestic-assault charges after choking and punching a woman Sunday, deputies said.

The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jose H. Loza, 37, with second-degree domestic assault, a felony.

Bollinger County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Route C in Advance for reports of a domestic assault shortly before midnight Sunday, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cpl. William Forkum.

The victim told deputies Loza, her boyfriend with whom she lived, had become angry after drinking at a nearby bar, Forkum wrote.

When the victim drove Loza back to their residence, he grabbed her throat and began choking her and pulling her hair, according to the statement.

During the assault, Loza also punched her and clawed her on the chin before the victim escaped from the vehicle to the residence, according to the statement.

Loza’s bond was set at $5,000.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Local News
