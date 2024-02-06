All sections
NewsMay 21, 2021

Advance man arrested on Stoddard Co. warrants

An Advance, Missouri, man was arrested Thursday morning in Bollinger County, Missouri, on a number of Stoddard County, Missouri, warrants. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said officers took Tylor Young, 34, into custody about 9 a.m. on three warrants -- failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs...

Southeast Missourian

An Advance, Missouri, man was arrested Thursday morning in Bollinger County, Missouri, on a number of Stoddard County, Missouri, warrants.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said officers took Tylor Young, 34, into custody about 9 a.m. on three warrants -- failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs.

The report said he was taken to Stoddard County Sheriff's Office and held there.

Local News
