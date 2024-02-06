Advance man arrested on Stoddard Co. warrants

An Advance, Missouri, man was arrested Thursday morning in Bollinger County, Missouri, on a number of Stoddard County, Missouri, warrants.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said officers took Tylor Young, 34, into custody about 9 a.m. on three warrants -- failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs.
The report said he was taken to Stoddard County Sheriff's Office and held there.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.