Members of Advance (Missouri) High School's Class of 1962 celebrated their 60-year reunion Saturday, bringing together classmates from around Southeast Missouri and from as far away as Texas.

The graduating Class in 1962 consisted of 45 people.

Larry Winchester originally had the idea of bringing everyone together for the reunion with the help of classmates James and Patsy Barks, who maintained a list of class members from 1962. Winchester said he wanted to have a larger celebration and build a memory book for everyone to take home, once the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed.

"Let's celebrate getting out or COVID. Well, I didn't know it would take that long. So, what I did is I sent packages, letters to all our classmates that were living. Let's have our celebration here and what I want to do is build a classmates notebook," Winchester said.

The memory book Winchester built listed all of those in the graduating class and explained what activities they were involved in at school. It also followed them post-graduation, mentioning them getting married and what career milestones they accomplished.