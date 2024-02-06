Advance 11-month-old located safe

An Endangered Person Advisory for an 11-month-old child has been canceled.
Authorities said the boy, Jackson Cole Morgan of Advance, Missouri, has been located safe with his mother, Gretchen Mollie Boston.
The incident occurred on Oak Street in Advance.
Police said the boy's caregiver left for a short period of time to retrieve an item, leaving Morgan in the care of Boston. Upon the current guardian's return, both Boston and Morgan were gone.
Authorities said the mother is the legal guardian of the child. No further information has been released at this time.
