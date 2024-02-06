Adult prom coming to Pig's Hiney in Scott City

The Pig's Hiney bar and grill in Scott City will hold an Adult Prom from 7 p.m. until the bar closes Saturday, April 1.

Owner Beth Fugate said there is no theme for the prom but she and her husband, Paul, will be wearing their best 1980s prom attire.

"Some people are taking it seriously and they're doing tuxedos and full on prom dresses because they like the idea of dressing up," Fugate said.

"Just however you want to do it. I've heard people say I dress up all the time, I'm gonna have fun with this, and I've heard tutus. Everybody just sounds like they're going in their own direction with it. I love it."