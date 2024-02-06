Adult prom coming to Pig's Hiney in Scott City

The Pig's Hiney bar and grill in Scott City will hold an Adult Prom from 7 p.m. until the bar closes Saturday, April 1.
Owner Beth Fugate said there is no theme for the prom but she and her husband, Paul, will be wearing their best 1980s prom attire.
"Some people are taking it seriously and they're doing tuxedos and full on prom dresses because they like the idea of dressing up," Fugate said.
"Just however you want to do it. I've heard people say I dress up all the time, I'm gonna have fun with this, and I've heard tutus. Everybody just sounds like they're going in their own direction with it. I love it."
There is no charge to attend, unless patrons are hungry or want to buy a drink from the bar. The kitchen will be running the usual full menu until 9 p.m.
Beth Fugate has created a prom punch that will be "spiked," for those who want to enjoy it. Music will be played by local DJ Bubz Beatz, who will be there all night.
To give the night a prom feeling there will photo opportunities with props for attendees to use. A king and queen of the prom will be crowned by being the crowd's favorite.
So dust off those prom dresses and suits and get ready to party the night away at the Pig's Hiney.