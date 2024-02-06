Adult-only night Friday at Discovery Playhouse

Discovery Playhouse located on Broadway is more than just a destination for children, and this Friday, the grown-up kids are invited to a night completely devoted to those ages 21 and up.
Molly Wilhelm, executive director of the Discovery Playhouse, said this weekend's event is the first "adult- only" scavenger hunt they've hosted, but it's not their first adult-focused event.
"We've had a lot of interest from people who come in with their kids who want to come in and take part themselves, without their kids," Wilhelm said.
Wilhelm said she came up with the idea several months ago to host an adults-only night, and she wanted to make it fun, with craft beer, wine tasting and light hors d'oeuvres. Karaoke will also be featured upstairs at the "Dogtown Press Theatre."
Friday's Discovery Playhouse's main event is a scavenger hunt; so adults can feel free to interact with the different exhibits available.
"They'll come in, they have their teams, they'll do their scavenger hunt," Wilhelm said. "The drink stations will be set up at different places and we'll have food going around."
Discovery Playhouse already has several preregistered, because according to Wilhelm, "it's just something different to do."
The Playhouse has been around since 2008, but the playhouse has been in its current building since 2010.
In August 2016 the upstairs of the building was completed, which has appealed to people of all ages. She said, "there is a lot of stuff that bigger kids and adults like to interact with."
"We also have our planetarium, and we'll have those shows available as well," Wilhelm said. "One of our staff members, he's really into the planetarium."
Wilhelm said the latest upgrade is a small-scale fire station, which they worked on with help from some of the guys at the Cape Girardeau Fire Station, who also donated supplies for the exhibit.
Discovery Playhouse is not-for-profit, and all the funds received during the event Friday will go directly to the organization's budget for daily upkeep of the exhibits.
"We're not necessarily looking at it as a fundraiser, but more about bringing people down here," Wilhelm said.
Entry fee is $25 at the door Friday evening at 7, and doors open at 6:30.
Pertinent address:
502 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
