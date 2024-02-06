Adult-only night Friday at Discovery Playhouse

Discovery Playhouse located on Broadway is more than just a destination for children, and this Friday, the grown-up kids are invited to a night completely devoted to those ages 21 and up.

Molly Wilhelm, executive director of the Discovery Playhouse, said this weekend's event is the first "adult- only" scavenger hunt they've hosted, but it's not their first adult-focused event.

"We've had a lot of interest from people who come in with their kids who want to come in and take part themselves, without their kids," Wilhelm said.

Wilhelm said she came up with the idea several months ago to host an adults-only night, and she wanted to make it fun, with craft beer, wine tasting and light hors d'oeuvres. Karaoke will also be featured upstairs at the "Dogtown Press Theatre."

Friday's Discovery Playhouse's main event is a scavenger hunt; so adults can feel free to interact with the different exhibits available.

Bundles of tires sit are among the play apparatus at Discovery Playhouse. BEN MATTHEWS

"They'll come in, they have their teams, they'll do their scavenger hunt," Wilhelm said. "The drink stations will be set up at different places and we'll have food going around."

Discovery Playhouse already has several preregistered, because according to Wilhelm, "it's just something different to do."

The Playhouse has been around since 2008, but the playhouse has been in its current building since 2010.