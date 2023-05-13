Adult graduates congratulated for having 'grit' to finish

A graduation ceremony was held Thursday, May 11, for students who completed their high school equivalency through Cape Girardeau Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program.
The ceremony was held at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center where 33 students received their equivalency certificates.
Stacy Kinder, Cape Girardeau mayor, was the keynote speaker, and she commended the graduates on having the "grit" needed for such an accomplishment. Referencing Angela Duckworth's book, "Grit", Kinder stated it wasn't the best-educated, smartest or wealthiest who ended up accomplishing the most in their endeavors -- it was those who harnessed what Duckworth called the "power of passion and perseverance.
"So, you all now know, if you didn't before tonight, that you are full of grit and determination, and you can conquer the world if you want to," Kinder said.
Kinder noted that the country and Cape Girardeau in particular need well-trained people to "get out and do the important business of making our world work."
Laurie Gibbs, AEL coordinator, spoke about the program, stating they have 12 class sites serving eight counties in Southeast Missouri. She said federal grant funding and support from Cape Girardeau Public Schools make it possible to offer free classes in reading, writing, math and English language acquisition to approximately 250 students each year. She said students attend for a variety of reasons, including remediation for college, help with a professional test, or to obtain a high school equivalency.
"I speak for all of the AEL staff tonight when I say, "It's truly been our honor to serve you this year," Gibbs told the graduates.
Neil Glass, Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent, congratulated the graduates on reaching a "huge milestone" in their educational journey. He acknowledged the obstacles and struggles they faced while juggling school responsibilities with work and family obligations.
"But you persevered," Glass said. "As you move forward from this moment, I encourage you to take the lessons you've learned and apply them to your future endeavors. Know that the skills and knowledge you have gained will serve you well in whatever path you choose."
