Adult graduates congratulated for having 'grit' to finish

A graduation ceremony was held Thursday, May 11, for students who completed their high school equivalency through Cape Girardeau Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program.

The ceremony was held at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center where 33 students received their equivalency certificates.

Stacy Kinder, Cape Girardeau mayor, was the keynote speaker, and she commended the graduates on having the "grit" needed for such an accomplishment. Referencing Angela Duckworth's book, "Grit", Kinder stated it wasn't the best-educated, smartest or wealthiest who ended up accomplishing the most in their endeavors -- it was those who harnessed what Duckworth called the "power of passion and perseverance.

"So, you all now know, if you didn't before tonight, that you are full of grit and determination, and you can conquer the world if you want to," Kinder said.

Kinder noted that the country and Cape Girardeau in particular need well-trained people to "get out and do the important business of making our world work."