Adult Education and Literacy program accommodates area students

There are many reasons adults may decide to return to school and attain their high school equivalency credential.

Laurie Gibbs, the director of the Southeast Missouri area Adult Education and Literacy program, said some want to earn a higher salary and are willing to take the steps needed to be accepted to a college or university. For others, Gibbs said, it's a bucket list item -- they want to finish what they started.

"One of the common themes that we do hear from older students is that they want to be able to help their kids and grandkids with their schoolwork," Gibbs said. "So, sometimes even though it may not lead to a credential for them they just simply want to be able to help their kids."

Gibbs said AEL offers high school equivalency preparation and English language classes for students 17 and older. She said the program also offers basic computer training, literacy instruction and remediation to prepare students for entrance exams into postsecondary education, trade school and certifications.

All of these classes are offered at no cost to the students, and Gibbs said AEL provides flexible classroom settings where adults have the opportunity to learn at their own pace. She said they have approximately 250 students enroll each year.

Gibbs said students enter the AEL program at a variety of academic levels, from as young as 17 and straight out of a high school setting to those in their 40s or older who have been away from school for decades.

She said it can be difficult for the teachers when each student has different learning styles and some have to relearn how to be a student, but they work hard to help them all succeed.

"Definitely the most satisfying part is when a student attains their high school equivalency," Gibbs said. "Then, many of those will go on to a postsecondary enrollment, but just seeing the students reach their goals and being there to help them along the way, that's definitely the best part for me."