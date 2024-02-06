Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America (ATCMA) will host its annual spring banquet in late May “celebrating 50 years of miracles” in Cape Girardeau and its surrounding communities.

The Rev. James Bolin, executive director of ACTMA, emphasized the event, originally scheduled for April, has not been canceled. To comply with efforts to minimize spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, however, the banquet has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. May 30 at the Show Me Center.

ACTMA is a long-term, residential, faith-based program ministering to men, ages 17 and older, with drug, alcohol and other addictions. Usually about 330 men complete the program annually, Bolin said. Currently there are 173 students enrolled in ACTMA’s 10-month program.

The spring gathering, which includes an auction, is ACTMA’s main fundraiser and includes dinner and performances from the organization’s worship team. But “this year is something special,” said Bolin, who expects attendance for the 50-year celebration to reach the event’s 1,500-person capacity.

Don Wilkerson, brother of Teen Challenge’s founder, David Wilkerson, will be the keynote speaker.