"Bridge the Gap" is the theme of this year's Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America fundraiser.

James Bolin has been the executive director of Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America for 13 years. The local organization is part of the nationwide, faith-based drug rehabilitation program, which has about 100 adult male students participating in the 12-month program.

Bolin said he has never felt so excited for what God is doing through the program in Southeast Missouri. He noted this year's theme was chosen because they are instituting a new project: a transition dorm.

"When our students graduate, many of them don't have a job or have a place to go. So we're going to build a transition house. I've already got students and graduates that want to go into this. And then we have employers here in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area that will want to hire these guys," Bolin said. "So there's a great need here. Employers need workers, and I have graduates here that need jobs. The only thing we're missing is the dorm to house them."