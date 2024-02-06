Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America is set to host its annual spring banquet Saturday, April 13, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The organization — which is part of the nationwide, faith-based drug rehabilitation program — has held the event annually for more than 30 years. The theme for this year is "All Things New". There will also be three graduates of the program that will give testimonies at the event.

Executive director The Rev. James Bolin said the banquet gives a chance for community churches and businesses to come together.

"It is important for the community to hear what we're doing and what we're continuing to do, and how God is moving us forward," he said. "It's a win-win for everybody. And I think it's encouraging for people to hear the results of what this ministry (does) and they can hear it firsthand from people that's left here and went and lived great, productive lives and been very successful in their communities."