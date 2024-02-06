Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America is set to host its annual spring banquet Saturday, April 13, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
The organization — which is part of the nationwide, faith-based drug rehabilitation program — has held the event annually for more than 30 years. The theme for this year is "All Things New". There will also be three graduates of the program that will give testimonies at the event.
Executive director The Rev. James Bolin said the banquet gives a chance for community churches and businesses to come together.
"It is important for the community to hear what we're doing and what we're continuing to do, and how God is moving us forward," he said. "It's a win-win for everybody. And I think it's encouraging for people to hear the results of what this ministry (does) and they can hear it firsthand from people that's left here and went and lived great, productive lives and been very successful in their communities."
Bolin said last year's banquet fundraiser focused a lot on building the organization's transition house and this year looks at "shoring up that" process for a grand opening in May.
"We're looking at a grand opening of our new reentry program between May 1 and May 15. Somewhere in there is going to be the grand opening for that," he said.
Catering for the event will be provided by Carved and Crafted and will also include an array of auction items. The items include a football helmet signed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a 2024 Ford Bronco Sport.
For more information, call (573) 335-6508.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.