Adoptees will have access to birth certificates Jan. 1

Steve Hamblin is a reserved man in his 40s, a retired Marine who likes fast cars and owns a construction company in Fredericktown, Missouri. He grew up in Cape Girardeau, adopted by Bob and Kaye Hamblin as an infant, with a sister, Laurie, who also was adopted.

He loved his home, his parents, his sister, but the question was always there: what about his birth parents?

Thanks to the Missouri Adoptee Rights Act, signed into law by former Gov. Jay Nixon last year, Hamblin and other Missouri adoptees will have access to their original birth certificates, beginning Jan. 1.

Breaking the Seal, an event this weekend in Jefferson City hosted by G’s Adoption Registry, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3), will celebrate the adoptees’ access to their information. The event includes speakers, events and entertainment, and an appearance by State Rep. Don Phillips, who sponsored the bill.

Hamblin said having been adopted was different from what people talk about, when they say it’s like a piece of a puzzle was missing.

Kay Hamblin, left, pokes the face of her adopted son, Steve, while holding his hand Friday at her home in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

“I was the piece, and it was the rest of the puzzle that was different,” he said.

He never quite knew where to start with finding out who his birth parents were, he said, even though he was surrounded by the people who handled his adoption.

The attorney who handled his adoption was his Scout master.

The doctor who delivered him was the father of one of his grade-school classmates.

The social worker who handled the case went to their church.

Bob Hamblin, back left, and his wife, Kay, back right, stand above their adopted son, Steve, for a family portrait Friday at their home in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

There were others, too, Hamblin said, who knew exactly who his birth parents were, but the law in Missouri did not allow these people to discuss any identifying information about his biological parents.

And the law also didn’t allow adoptees in a closed adoption access to their original birth certificates, he said.

That meant Hamblin and many other Missouri-born adoptees didn’t have ready access to medical history or family heritage.

He said there were medical tests his insurance company wouldn’t pay for because he couldn’t show family history of medical conditions. He said his first daughter was born prematurely and, without a family medical history, there were a lot of questions his doctors had he simply couldn’t answer.

Even though he knew he was adopted, and his parents gave him their full support when he decided to look into finding his biological parents, the prospect was still daunting.

He could have hired a private investigator for a $3,000 retainer and no guarantee anything would come up, he said.

He did pay a $200 fee to the Bureau of Vital Records for a document with non-identifying information from his adoption file but, he said, that information didn’t yield anything useful.

With the full support of his partner, Tera Ramsey, Hamblin went ahead with getting his DNA tested using a commercial service. He found a distant cousin, he said, who lived in England and who was able to give them a couple of names, but not much new information.

Hamblin’s daughter also had her DNA tested, and she found several additional relatives, he said.

That’s how she found one of Hamblin’s biological siblings.

He found her name on social media, reached out, and within a few short months, he had found several family members, all of whom were happy to hear from him.