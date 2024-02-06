Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit marks one year in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Since opening a year ago this month, the Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston has served more than 500 patients in need.

"We really are seeing a lot of patients from this area, and it's working and there's a need for the Unit," said Sarah Garner, behavioral health community liaison for Missouri Delta.

The 15-bed unit officially opened May 13, 2020, to provide specialized services closer to home for Southeast Missouri residents, and during that time has received over 515 admissions, according to Garner.

"And that's over 500 patients in a pandemic," Garner said. "Each month of last couple months, our admissions are increasing more and more, so next year, I expect that number to be much higher."

The state-of-the art unit in Sikeston was designed to treat adolescents between the ages of 12-17 who are dealing with various behavioral health conditions, Garner said. The unit provides intensive inpatient psychiatric treatment for adolescents who are experiencing behavioral and emotional problems in a safe, secure and educational environment.

With May also being Mental Health Awareness Month, Garner wanted to remind residents of the Unit's existence and purpose in Sikeston.

"We manage the acute situation of the kid that's in crisis, keep them out of the environment, keep them in a safe place and assess what's going on with them," Garner said.

Conditions treated include: mood disorders, anxiety disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, suicidal ideations, ADHD, depression, development and behavioral disorders, substance use and co-occurring disorders and psychotic disorder.

One big benefit for the patients is the group sessions, Garner said.

"They have four group sessions a day -- with activities, social workers or the nursing staff, and it's a great opportunity for kids to hear from each other," Garner said. "So man times they think: 'I'm an island. I'm the only one that has any issues like this.' And then they come and are around other kids and they see they're not the only one."

While the facility and staff were ready to open a year ago, they hadn't anticipated having to do it in the middle of a pandemic.

"We had planned on doing an in-person open house so referral sources could come in and tour the unit and meet our staff, and all of that thrown out the window because we were in the middle of the pandemic," Garner recalled. "The Unit's opening became a virtual launch, and there were lots of phone calls. Zoom calls with juvenile offices and children and youth's division and counseling centers became my life because everyone's doors were shut. Then I was trying to reach out to all the different hospitals around the states. I'd email the information out and follow up with phone calls and then follow up again."

The Unit is filling a void, Garner said.

"The majority of our patients -- about 75% -- are the more regional residents from around the area, which is what we want to see," Garner said.

Before the Unit opened in Sikeston, if an adolescent came through MDMC, they were going to be placed in either Springfield, Missouri; Nevada, Missouri; or St. Louis because they were the closest locations, Garner said.

The Sikeston Unit is also helping adolescents from the across the state and region.